Real Food Made Simple With RealEats

Staying healthy even during the cold winter months can be challenging with nowhere to go and nothing to do. Dietician Kelly Springer says that there are easy ways to fuel our bodies, even in the bitter cold.

Springer says she loves easy ways to incorporate healthy options into mealtime and one way that she’s been able to do that with her own family is through RealEats. RealEats is a food program based out of Geneva New York and offers satisfying and delicious meals in minutes.

Buyers can choose from breakfast, lunch and dinner options with an assortment of healthy food choices on a delivery schedule that works for you and your family.

If you’re interested in trying a meal plan of your own, visit them online at RealEats.com and enter KELLY25 for 25-percent off your first order. You can also learn more about how to incorporate healthy choices into your daily routine by visiting Kelly at KellysChoice.org.

