Recharge and Refuel With Lifeway Kefir

If you’re looking to refuel with a proper post-workout snack, Lifeway Kefir can do just that. Nutritionist Kelly Springer says that the delicious drink packs a major protein punch, and it’s good for you too.

“It’s a smoothie that’s high in protein, calcium and vitamin D, plus it has twelve live and active cultures which help support the digestive tract,” she says.

Kelly recommends adding Kefir to your favorite smoothie, mix it with your oatmeal, or add in to your overnight oats. She also says that mixing fiber with Kefir helps maintain your daily protein and fiber combination. It’s the Prebiotic that will help feed the Probiotic, she says.

She adds that it’s great for exercise and your health because the protein helps replenish the muscles, and it’s a great immunity booster too.

“It’s so diverse, it’s ready to go,” Kelly says. “It’s the champagne of dairy, so shake it up!”

