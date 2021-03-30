RECIPE: Coconut Mini Pavlovas with Lime Curd

Just in time for Easter, baker Tina Zaccardi shares a sweet treat recipe that your family or guests will love.

Coconut Mini Pavlovas with Lime Curd takes a little bit of time to make, but the end result is worth it. Some of it can be made ahead to save you time.

The recipe can be found on Tina’s website (click here) or below. Enjoy!

Pavlovas:

2 Egg Whites from Large Eggs

½ Cup of Granulated Sugar

1/8 Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Corn Starch

½ Teaspoon of White Vinegar

3/4 Cup of Toasted Unsweetened Shredded Coconut (Divided ¼ cup & ½ Cup)

A bag of candied coated chocolate eggs or jelly beans

Preheat oven to 225° Fahrenheit.

Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or a large bowl with a hand mixer, whisk the egg whites and salt on medium speed until the egg whites are foamy.

Turn the mixer to high and slowly and gradually add the granulated sugar and beat until the mixture is thick and glossy and the sugar is incorporated.

To check if the sugar is incorporated properly, take a bit of the meringue and rub between your fingers, if you do not feel any grit and the mixture holds stiff peaks you are good to go.

Sift the corn starch into the mixture and add the vinegar and whisk until incorporated.

(The corn starch will help to stabilize the egg whites while baking and the vinegar also helps to stabilize the whites and helps with the texture of the meringue, crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.)

Fold in the ¼ cup of toasted coconut using a spatula.

Using a ¼ cup size cookie scoop. Place 6 scoops evenly spaced on the prepared sheet pan.

Using the back of a spoon make a small indentation in each one.

Bake for 50 minutes. The outside should be dry and firm. If the outside is still a bit soft bake for an additional 10 minutes and check again.

Turn the oven off and prop open the door with a wooden spoon and let the Pavlovas sit in the oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven at let the pavlovas cool completely.

Store in an air tight container until ready to use.

Garnished with a dollop of the prepared whipped cream (directions below) and then spoon some lime curd (directions below) over the whipped cream.

Sprinkle with the remaining toasted coconuts and garnish with eggs or jelly beans.

Lime Curd:

45 grams of Sugar

50 ml of Lime Juice

42 grams of Unsalted Butter

3 Large Egg Yolks

In a 1 quart saucepan combine the sugar, lemon juice and butter. Heat over medium low until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture just starts to bubble.

In a small bowl whisk the egg yolks. Gradually whisk half of the warmed sugar/lemon juice mixture into the egg yolks and return the mixture to the saucepan.

Whisk over medium low heat until the curd thickens.

Strain through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Press plastic wrap on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until ready to use.

Whipped Cream:

¾ Cup of Heavy Cream

1 Tablespoon of Powdered Sugar

½ Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

Toasting Coconut:

Preheat oven to 275° Fahrenheit. Spread the coconut on a pan and bake for 14-15 minutes. Stirring the coconut at each 5 minute interval. The coconut should be golden brown.