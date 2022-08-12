(WSYR-TV) — It’s been an exciting couple weeks for Disney fans and “Toy Story” fans. The new Pixar film “Lightyear” is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on DVD and Blu-ray.

With these new releases, families have the chance to get creative in setting up a watch party for the new animated film. With Dietitian Nutritionist Dalina Soto’s recipes, you can create a space-themed watch party while you and your kids enjoy the film.

Dalina shares some space-shaped fruit, veggies, and eggs that she and her kids put together.

There will also be a sweepstakes that families can enter to win a “Lightyear” Blu-ray DVD, Eggland’s Best merchandise, or even $5,000 to grow their in-house movie watching experience.

For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit EBFamilySweeps.com/contest.