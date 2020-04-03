Live Now
Daily White House COVID-19 briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

A Classic Hamburger Steak Your Family Will Love

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Treat the family to a traditional hamburger steak night this week. Chef Chance Bear from The Lincklaen House in Cazenovia whipped up the perfect Salisbury Steak.

Chef Chance starts with one cup of ground beef, finely chopped onions, salt and pepper, granulated garlic, basil, thyme, and oregano. Mix it all up and break the beef into a 4 oz patty.

Chef Chance said Salisbury steak is an old-time dish. “People used to eat this back in the 40’s and 50’s. It’s kind of like that comfort home-style idea,” he added.

Next, add about an ounce of butter to a heated pan, place the patty and cook until brown on both sides. Finish off with adding onions, beef stock, or a bit of Worcestershire sauce for added flavor.

Salisbury Steak Recipe

1 lb ground beef
1/2 onion chopped (fine)
2 Tbsp garlic or granulated will do fine
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp oregano Dry
1/2 tsp basil dry
Pinch thyme dry
2 qrts beef stock
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup of diced butter
1/2 cup flour

Mix all the beef, herbs, spices and 1/4 of onion together and for 4oz patties dear in a heavy bottom pan for 2 minutes each side remove from pan and set aside. Add butter to the pan with remaining onion and flour stirring until it comes together add Worcestershire and beef stock stirring in flour mixture until smooth add patties and simmer for 5-9 minutes on medium heat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected