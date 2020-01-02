Easy Beef Jerky Recipes From The New York Beef Council

If one of your New Year resolutions is to exercise more, it’s important to keep your body ‘fueled up,’ and the New York Beef Council has one way to do just that.

“Beef jerky is an awesome snack and recovery food” says Executive Director Jean O’Toole. “Not only can you eat it in the raw as it were just as beef jerky but ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner’ incorporated it in snack foods.”

The New York Beef Council is also launching “BeefFit” in 2020. It’s a social media campaign centered around fitness and nutrition.

“We created a ‘Farm to Home’ workout, so using a household products like a bucket and some cans and doing arm lifts, using stepstools instead of the tailgate lift, taking a laundry bag and filling it with dirty laundry and throwing it down the hall” says O’Toole. “If we do them repetitively and then it’s like a 20-minute workout.”

She adds, “So what we’re going to be doing is launching a challenge of sorts starting on the 10th of January, to ‘BeefFit’ and to show us your ‘BeefFit’ videos and maybe some of your own beef jerky recipes.”

Click here to learn more about the New York Beef Council, and find the recipes O’Toole shared on the show below.

Beef Jerky Granola Bars (Courtesy of Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner)

16 ounces beef jerky, chopped

4 cups quick oats

1 can (14 ounces) fat-free sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup shelled sunflower seeds

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup honey

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Combine all ingredients in large bowl; mix thoroughly. Pat into prepared baking pan. Bake in 350°F oven for 30 minutes. Refrigerate until cooled; slice into bars. Bars should be covered and stored in refrigerator.

Beef Jerky Trail Mix (Courtesy of Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner)

1 cup chopped beef jerky

1/2 cup whole almonds

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

Mix all ingredients in medium bowl. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Peanut Butter, Chocolate-Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip Beef Jerky Cookies (Courtesy of Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner)

3/4 cup butter, softened (1-1/2 sticks)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup finely chopped beef jerky

1/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine butter, sugars, peanut butter and hazelnut-chocolate spread in large bowl. Using hand or stand mixer, mix until and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix until fully incorporated. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl; whisk together. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; mix until fully incorporated; do not over mix. Add in jerky and chocolate chips. Divide dough into 24 equal balls. Place on 2 ungreased shallow-rimmed baking sheets. Bake in 350°F oven 13 to 15 minutes or until tops are evenly cracked. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

Beef Jerky Baked Potato Skins (Courtesy of Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner)

1/3 cup dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 small sweet potatoes (about 6 inches long) cooked and cooled

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup chopped peppered beef Jerky

1/2 cup chopped jalapeno beef jerky

1/4 cup sliced green onions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine sour cream, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika in small bowl; mix until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Hollow out each potato half using a spoon, leaving 1/4 thick shell. Save potato flesh for another use. Brush inside of potatoes with oil; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Place potatoes on shallow-rimmed baking sheet; bake in 400°F oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, mix cheeses with jerky in medium bowl. Fill potato skins with cheese mixture; bake 5 to 8 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Top potato skins with sour cream mixture and green onions, as desired.

Beef Jerky Dip (Courtesy of EverydayEileen.com)

3 ounces reduced fat cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup low-fat sour cream

2 Tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon worcheshire sauce

1/2 teaspoon spicy brown mustard

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

1/2 cup diced beef jerky

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese

1 green onion, diced

Garnish: shredded Mexican cheese, chopped green onion, diced beef jerky, sliced veggies

Add to a medium size bowl cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, worcheshire sauce, spicy brown mustard, and liquid smoke. Use a hand mixer to mix well. Fold in diced beef jerky, shredded Mexican cheese and chopped green onions. To serve, place the dip into a bowl. Top with the garnishes of shredded Mexican cheese, chopped green onions, and diced beef jerky. Serve with fresh veggies