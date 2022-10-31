(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne joins Erik and Tim as Lorraine McFly, Marty McFly’s mom, and churns up a special Halloween potion in her cauldron.

Most of the ingredients in this punch are pretty standard, and can be found at any grocery store:

Ginger ale

Pineapple juice

Lemon juice (preferably fresh)

Lime sherbet

This recipe is very flexible, so you can omit the lemon juice, swap in lemon-lime soda, or make other changes depending on what’s available to you. If you can’t find lime sherbet, you can swap in orange or rainbow, and add a few drops of green food coloring if you want to keep the witchy green color.

The WOW factor in this punch comes from adding dry ice, which causes the punch to bubble and smoke like a witch’s brew.

She also brought some Halloween cut-out cookies, sharing the recipe she used:

⅔ cup butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

Small decorative candies (optional)

Bake at 375 for 7 minutes

To make the frosting, combine:

3 ¾ cups of Domino Conf Sugar

½ cup butter

3-4 tablespoons milk

1 tsp vanilla

When the cookies are cooled off, they are ready to be frosted and decorated.