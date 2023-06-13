(TV-WSYR)– Dr. Dillon Caswell, a physical therapist and author of his new book ‘Hope Not Nope’ joined us to help us figure out the right path in making correct decisions about your health.

The book goes into detail about why suffering is necessary and with a shift in the healthcare field has extended the state of suffering. Dr. Caswell shares the importance it is to inform people about health and ways they can keep their passion and purpose in life for as long as possible.

Hope Not Nope is intended to change the audience’s perspective, thoughts, and behavior by providing more in-depth information to make a health decision yourself knowing all of the aspects of your health condition.

To purchase a coke of the book, check out hopenotnope.org.