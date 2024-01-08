(WSYR-TV) — We’re just finishing up with the holidays now, and getting back into the swing of things following a routine, and that might be a good time to reflect on drinking habits.

Alcohol-related problems pose some of the most significant health-related problems in the U.S. Dr. George Koob, Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism joined the show Monday to discuss the important topic.

You can learn more at NIAAA.NIH.gov. Just search “rethinking drinking,” where you can find research-based information looking at drinking patterns, signs of a problem, and tools to make a change.