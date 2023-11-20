Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue hosts Santa Paws Fundraiser

(WSYR-TV) — Bully breeds haven’t always gotten the fairest of shakes, but places like Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue do their best to change that.

Bruno is up for adoption

In fact in December they will hold their annual Santa Paws Fundraiser. Co-Founder Dan Wise and volunteer Ken Mosher visited Bridge Street to talk about the fundraiser. They also brought in a special friend Bruno. Bruno is up for adoption.

The Santa Paws Fundraiser is Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Driver’s Village from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. If you would like to find out more information about Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue, head to RecycleABull.com.