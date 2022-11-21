(WSYR-TV) — Over the past few years, there has been a big jump in dogs being picked up by dog control and brought into shelters.

This year, Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue is bringing back their Santa Paws event to help give those dogs new homes. Events like Santa Paws help raise much needed funds for the dogs in need of rescuing.

Co-founder Dan Wise and Ken Mosher of the Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue share details about what’s to be expected at this year’s event.

The Santa Paws fundraiser is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Driver’s Village, featuring photos with Santa, shopping, raffles, local rescues, and more.

Learn more by visiting RecycleABull.com.