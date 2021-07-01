Red, White & Blue DIY Decorating For The Fourth of July

Serve up something sweet this holiday weekend and make it look festive too! Baker Tina Zaccardi shows us how to pipe colored frosting onto cupcakes for your July 4th celebration.

Ingredients:

A batch of your favorite Swiss Meringue Buttercream or American Butter Cream

Your favorite Chocolate of Vanilla Cupcakes

Red Food Coloring

Blue Food Coloring

3 Small Pastry Bags or 3 Ziplock Bags

1 Large Pastry Bag

1 Large Star Decorating Tip (I used Ateco #868)

Sprinkles – Optional

Divide the frosting into 3 equal portions.

Color 1 portion red, one portion blue and leave the remaining white.

Directions:

Place each of the colors into separate small pastry bags or Ziploc bags.

Lay a piece of plastic wrap flat on the counter. Pipe a long strip of the red frosting.

Pipe a long strip of white frosting next to the red.

Pipe a long strip of blue on top of the red and white.

Roll the plastic wrap to make a tube of frosting.

Take the large plastic bag and insert the decorating tip. Cut off one end of the plastic tube and insert it into the large decorating bag.

Pipe the frosting onto the cupcakes in a clockwise motion starting on the outside working your way in.

Top with sprinkles!

For more information you can visit, TinaZaccardi.com.