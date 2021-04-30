Redhouse Arts Center Celebrates New 2021/2022 Season

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Redhouse Arts Center has announced their all new main stage season for 2021-2022, including the remounting of a previously cancelled show due to COVID-19.

“Sister Act,” kicks off their season followed by a very much anticipated production of “Fences” that was forced to cancel due to the pandemic. On a mission to give people a night at the theater and an escape from the realities of the last year, the artistic team has collaborated to come up with a well rounded season that also includes “the Scottish Play,” followed by “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

The theater plans to use their versatile space to allow audiences to safely return to live productions. For more information about the entire season and to buy tickets visit TheRedHouse.org or call (315) 362-2785.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area