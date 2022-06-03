TV veteran Fred Grandy (“The Loveboat”) is back in Syracuse to star in the Redhouse Arts Center’s production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The musical was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Grandy praises the show, calling it “inspired silliness,” and explains that the show could not come at a better time for Central New York.

“We are coming out of a long winter,” says Grandy. “Of course, you’re always coming out of a long winter here,” he adds.

Grandy was recently in town for his one-man play, Give ‘Em Hell, Harry! The last musical he performed in, A Christmas Carol, was also here in Syracuse. Grandy speaks to the progress of The Redhouse Arts Center. According to Grandy, it’s rewarding to be on the ground floor of an organization such as The Redhouse.

By the time you leave the theatre, Grandy hopes you’ve been laughing all the way through the show. “I hope that they laugh out loud… say ‘oh boy, I’m so glad I went back to the theatre.”

You can catch Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at The Redhouse Arts Center from June 10th-19th. Tickets are now available through the box office at 315-362-2785 or online at TheRedhouse.org.