Redhouse Arts Center is taking an exciting new look at one of theatre’s greatest works and they’ve recruited a Broadway veteran to help bring it to life on stage.

Shakespeare’s heart racing drama, ‘Macbeth’ runs as part of their 2022 season and Artistic Director Temar Underwood says this production will be both colorful and humorous this time around, referring to is a a ‘Macbeth remix.’

“Shakespeare is very difficult for a lot of people, even the most well done productions. It can be difficult to relate to,” he says. “So we wanted to make it relatable … so instead of something that’s in a museum, students can come and see and be excited by.”

The well-known play follows a brave Scottish general, who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. The play is being adapted and directed by Temar with Jon Hoche as the leading man in the central New York production.

Jon brought ‘King Kong’ to life on Broadway as the voice and puppeteer behind the role, and he says he’s excited to be in Syracuse and working on something with a new twist.

“It’s been exciting to work with the incredible cast and this incredible crew and to reimagine this show for a modern audience,” he says.

‘Macbeth’ runs April 1st through the 10th at the Redhouse Arts Center on South Salina Street. For showtimes and tickets, visit Redhouse.org or call (315) 362-2785.