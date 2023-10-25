(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse Arts Center kicks off it’s 20th Anniversary season with “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Redhouse has a diverse take on this legendary drama by Tennessee Williams.

Briana Maia, who plays the role of Blanche DuBois and Ariana Haylock, who plays the role of Stella Kowalski visited Bridge Street to talk about this production and what they hope the audience takes away from their performances.

The production is running for for weekend only, October 26 – 29, 2023.

For more information you can visit TheRedhouse.org