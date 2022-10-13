(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse Arts Center is opening their 2022-23 season this weekend with one of the great American plays that revolutionized theatre: “Angels in America, Part 1 – Millennium.”

Artistic Director Temar Underwood and actor Corey Landis were in this show together at Ohio University just over 20 years ago. This year, Corey is reprising his role as Roy Cohn.

The Redhouse is actively bringing in top talent from all over the country, while also making it a priority to feature our own local Syracuse talent.

“Angels in America, Part 1 – Millennium” hits the Redhouse tomorrow, Oct. 14.

Here is the show’s full schedule:

Friday, 10/14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10/15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, 10/16 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, 10/20 at 7 p.m.

Friday, 10/21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10/22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, 10/23 at 2 p.m.

To learn more and get tickets, visit TheRedHouse.org.