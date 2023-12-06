(WSYR-TV) — Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang has entertained families for decades. Beginning Friday, December 8, 2023, the Redhouse Arts Center is hosting its own Peanuts fun.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life’s great questions during the 90-minute production.

Actors Collin Purcell who plays Charlie Brown and Robin Virginie who plays Sally Brown visited Bridge Street to talk about being part of this production.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” runs through December 17. If you would like more information, or if you would like to buy tickets, head to the Redhouse.org.