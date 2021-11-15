Rediscover The Art of Dressing Up

The art of dressing up dates back centuries, with people rising to the occasion of stepping out. Whether it’s a concert, to travel or even to church, many stylists and experts say that dressing up shows a sign of respect. Local Fashion Expert Allison Harrison agrees and says that she’s always up for putting her best foot forward.

Even with today’s casual trends, Allison says there are simple ways we can all get decked out every now and again. She adds, if dressing up is something you enjoy, then stick with it. If it’s a struggle, try these quick tips.

Pair down to what you love. Mixing in something that you love will make all the difference in helping you look and feel your best. Find a style role model and try to see how they dress. What does their fashion sense say to you? How can you take their style and make it your own? Start small and take it up a level with simple swaps: opt for jeans instead of leggings, try a nice pair of dress pants or trendy jacket to complete your look.

Regardless of your style, Allison says it’s important to look your best but feel your best too. Comfort is key and feeling confident in your own skin starts with you, she adds.

To learn more about how she can help you with your style, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.