Reducing Stress on Thanksgiving

While the holidays can bring about a lot of anxiety for people, Life Coach, and Motivational speaker, David Essel has some tips to get through the day.

From prepping and cooking all the food to seeing family it can be a stressful day. Essel stresses that if you are in charge and hosting the festivities to make ground rules. He mentions laying out what can be talked about and topics to avoid with family.

For members that have lost a relative, David suggests having the person’s picture on the table along with a place setting. He also suggests going around the table and talking about what they loved about that person they miss dearly or saying a silent prayer.

If you need help trying to manage the craziness of your life and the anxiety that comes with it — David’s website, TalkDavid.com.