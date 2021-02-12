Refresh In Time For Spring With Some Help From Witty Wicks

If you find yourself stuck at home and looking to refresh your decor, Witty Wicks in Township 5 in Camillus can help.

Owner Aubry Panek & Retail Manager Cassie McNeill say that while they’re known for their great gift ideas, they also have many items that can help add to your home decor. From fun dishware to make your meals at home more special, to Central New York accents, they have something for everyone, even if it means just shopping for yourself.

To find fun gift ideas, customized candles and so much more, visit Witty Wicks in Township 5 in Camillus. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also always visit them online at WittyWicks.com or connect with them on social media.

