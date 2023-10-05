(WSYR-TV) — Snacking may get a bad rap for being unhealthy, but it doesn’t have to be. Registered dietitian and mom Gillean Barkyoumb is here to share her tips for better snacking strategies and how to get the whole family involved in snack time.

Gillean shares tips on choosing quality over quantity, how to make snacking fun for the whole family and how to provide the proper energy boost between meals. She recommends SIMPLY Lay’s Veggie Poppables. You can learn more about them by visiting their website at simplylays.com.