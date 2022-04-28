Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona is changing the buffet dining experience, with the opening of their all-new 7 Kitchens restaurant.

“We’ve completely redesigned everything” says Chef de Cuisine Dustin Tuthill. “We kind of reimagined what the, you know, the buffet dining experience is going to be. You know, I can tell you just from the the time and effort that we put into this, it’s not going to be like anything that’s around this area. It’s going to be completely different, so you know, just a really, really gorgeous layout, lots of incredible food.”

7 Kitchens is a market-style buffet, with the feel of eating at seven different restaurants all at the same time and under one roof. The menu features a mix of new exciting items and new twists on the classics.

There will be seven food stations to enjoy:

Asian/Dim-Sum Station: 7 Kitchens dim-sum station will feature dumpling baskets cascading down to guests. The dim-sum will be one of the many features that is unlike anything guests have seen before.

Seafood Station: Fresh seafood including Maple Cedar Plank Salmon, classic Haddock Fish Fry and Crawfish Boil with crawfish, shrimp potatoes and corn in a broth.

Comfort & Carving Station: Combination of tender and juicy meats and classic comfort foods including Prime Rib, Slow-roasted Turkey Breast, Meatloaf and Mac & Cheese.

Mexican & Taco Station: Chefs will prepare three to four different meats on the plancha, and guests can watch as servers assemble tacos customized to guests’ request. The taco station will also feature handmade empanadas, including cheese-stuffed and black bean and corn.

Italian Station: Features new twists on classic dishes including Riggies, Utica Greens and Chicken Parmesan. Also includes hand-tossed 7 Kitchens Signature pizza.

Antipasto Station: This station is well-beyond a simply reimagined salad bar. 7 Kitchens will feature an expansive antipasto station complete with cured meats, cheeses, roasted red peppers, olives, and other savory treats.

Dessert Station: Guaranteed to be a showstopper at 7 Kitchens, the dessert station will be a standalone island with an expansive macaroon tree and also overflowing with sweets, pastries, pies and more – all made in-house by their pastry team.

7 Kitchens officially opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Initially, the restaurant will be open for dinner Friday and Saturday nights (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sundays (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

“Not only is the dining experience and the food going to be amazing, but the service as well is going to be absolutely incredible” adds Tuthill. “So, we’re really excited!”

Click here to visit the 7 Kitchens website.