Relax and Unwind At Inspire At The Grainery

If stress is a normal part of your everyday life, you have company. Nearly eight in 10 Americans say they feel stressed at least once in a typical week, and one in seven report feeling stressed seven days a week.

If you struggle with daily stress, one local salon and spa can help inspire you to be your best self.

Inspire At The Grainery offers many ways to take care of yourself. Owner Claudia Kosty opened the salon in the midst of COVID-19 and already she says that the need for self care is more important than ever.

“We see a lot of clients that are looking for a little help,” she says. “And we’re here to help them become a better person.”

One way they’re making that happen is giving clients access to many different services all in one place. “We wanted to have a one-stop shop and we wanted you to be able to come in to get your hair done, get your facial,” Kosty says.

Inspire At The Grainery offers waxing, manicures, pedicures, laser hair removal, skin tightening procedures and different hair services too. They’re located at 128 North Warren Street in Syracuse. To make your next appointment and to learn more, visit them online at InspireAtTheGrainery.com or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.