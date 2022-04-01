If your work or personal life is stressful, consider getting rid of some of it at iSmash Syracuse.

Located in Westvale Plaza, iSmash Syracuse has several options for both adults and children.

“We have the rage room where you could go in and break glassware and electronics” says Managing Member Jarod Schoonmaker. “And then we have splatter paint, mostly for the kids, but we do get a lot of couples going in there where you get underneath the black lights and you’re able to use either a white T shirt if you want, or canvases and kind of create your own painting and take it home.”

They also offer axe throwing, and despite how it sounds, Schoonmaker says it is actually very safe.

“Around ours, we have these really thick rubber mats, so any recoil if you miss the target it’s just going to hit a rubber mat and bounce down, so we’ve never had any instances in either of our locations where people have gotten hurt from throwing axes.”

Schoonmaker says iSmash Syracuse offers a variety of packages, letting you decide how you want to get your stress out and for how long. He adds the facility is a great place for unique private events including birthday parties and corporate team-building events.

iSmash Syracuse is located at 2104 West Genesee Street in Syracuse. The location is open Tuesday through Sunday. iSmash also has a location in Rochester.

Click here for more information or call (315) 472-9000.