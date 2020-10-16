Relief For Allergy Sufferers From Finger Lakes ENT & Skin Oncology

Posted: / Updated:

As beautiful as CNY can be, it can be a tough place for allergy sufferers.

With over thirty years of experience Finger Lakes ENT & Skin Oncology are here to help their patients with a new non-invasive sinus procedure and breathe better. Dr. Douglas Halliday says the new procedure, Sinuplasty, can be done in an office setting and requires little to no down time after completed.

You can request a consultation from your primary care physician or you can call Finger Lakes ENT & Skin Oncology at 315-685-0247. They are located at 7 Fennell Street in Skaneateles and learn more you can visit, FingerLakesMD.com.

