NewsChannel 9 Profiles CNY Women Making A Difference

NewsChannel 9 is shining the spotlight on four Central New York Women, all nominated by viewers, who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

“We had over 50 entries and we read each and every one of them” says NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano. “It was so inspiring. We have so many inspirational women, just remarkable women, in our community making a difference.”

The four finalists – who you’ll meet in the Remarkable Women of Central New York program – are:

Ruth Colvin – she took her passion for reading around the world, with her adult literacy program.



Joanne Shenandoah – a Grammy Award winning musician and humanitarian.



Melissa King – she runs a soup kitchen that’s so much more and meets the needs of so many families in Madison County.



Therese Schoeneck – she has helped so many grieving families with Hope for Bereaved.

Watch the video above to find out which of the women has been selected as our winner.

Don’t miss Remarkable Women of Central New York. It airs at 7:30pm on Thursday, April 1st.