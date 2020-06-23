Remembering Hollywood Director Joel Schumacher

Hollywood Director Joel Schumacher has died at the age of 80, following a year-long battle with cancer.
Among the movies he’s known for are Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, St. Elmo’s Fire, two movies based on John Grisham novels and the vampire story The Lost Boys.
Schumacher appeared at the Syracuse International Film Festival in 2013 and stopped by Bridge Street at the time.
