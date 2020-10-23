Remembering Johnny Carson’s Legacy on National TV Talk Show Host Day

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

October 23rd is National TV Talk Show Host Day in honor of the late Johnny Carson. 

Today would have been his 95th birthday.  Johnny Carson was the host of The Tonight Show for thirty years.  Steve Infanti talk to Professor of Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University Bob Thompson to learn about the ‘King of Late Night’ and his legacy.

You can catch reruns of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson weeknights on Antenna TV, channel 9.2 at 10pm. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected