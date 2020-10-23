Remembering Johnny Carson’s Legacy on National TV Talk Show Host Day

October 23rd is National TV Talk Show Host Day in honor of the late Johnny Carson.

Today would have been his 95th birthday. Johnny Carson was the host of The Tonight Show for thirty years. Steve Infanti talk to Professor of Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University Bob Thompson to learn about the ‘King of Late Night’ and his legacy.

You can catch reruns of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson weeknights on Antenna TV, channel 9.2 at 10pm.