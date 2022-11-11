(WSYR-TV) — Sara Shemin and William Cass join Bridge Street to honor the legacy of the only SU grad to be posthumously awarded the medal of honor, William Shemin. They also discuss the release of their new book “The Ivy Hero.”

Although a children’s book, it is also a book for adults. It discusses discrimination against both a Jewish man, William Shemin and a black man, Henry Johnson during WWI who were eventually posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor – by President Barack Obama at a White house ceremony. The President said it was his privilege to make this right…”We know what you did for us. We are forever grateful.”

The book is educational for children as young as 8 and there is a middle school curriculum in place where students can learn about WWI, what is it to be a hero, discrimination (in all its form racial, religious, etc.) and immigration (fleeing the pogroms in Russia) and of course the Shemin family values.

The book shows different ways to be a hero, including the story of Elsie Shemin-Roth who fought her own battle to have Congress pass legislation so that the records of WWI veterans could be reviewed for discrimination. She was tenacious and after 15 years, William Shemin and Henry Johnson’s records were reviewed and approved for the MOH.

The book discusses the Shemin Family Values of hard work, family, religion, and doing more than you are asked, which has been passed down now through 4 generations. The Shemin family has a long legacy of 4 generations at SU starting with William Shemin ‘1924 and most recently William Jr. ’08 and Sam ’13. The Shemins were big contributors to SU and my dad served on the SU Board of Trustees from 1989-2005 and endowed a fund for entrepreneurship for Veterans with Disabilities. William Cass continues in the Shemin tradition of doing more than you are asked and is a member of the Young Whitman Advisory Council and supports several initiatives such as the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. So, supporting veteran and military families is still important to the Shemin family.

The book can be purchased on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble. You can also learn more about the book by visiting TheIvyHero.com.