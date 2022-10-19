(WSYR-TV) — This year marks the 34th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988.

Dr. Andy Clark of Newcastle University and Dr. Colin Atkinson of the University of the West of Scotland joined the show Wednesday to discuss research talking with first responders who were at the disaster site.

These two will speak about their research Friday morning at 10:00am at the Bird Library. You can learn more about the 34th anniversary of the tragedy and how to take part in remembrance week by visiting Remembrance.SYR.edu

The 2022-23 Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars have planned events and activities to remember the lost lives in the tragedy. The annual weeklong series of events will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 22.

Remembrance Week events are meant to memorialize the victims and further educate the campus community about terrorism.

All activities are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Those who require accommodation to fully participate in these events should contact Heather Ryerson at 315.443.5725 or by email at hmryerso@syr.edu.