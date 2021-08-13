Renegade Monster Truck Tour Comes To Fulton Speedway

One of the most popular motorsports events in the country comes to the Fulton Speedway in Oswego this weekend.

The show promises to shake the grandstands, as raw horsepower takes over the speedway from the Renegade Monster Truck Tour. The high-energy show features non-stop action and a chance for fans to see Monster Truck veterans too. Fans can also take in Mini Monster Trucks featuring kids in real trucks built just like their full-sized counterparts.

Zane Rettew is the man behind Rettew Motor Sports and is responsible for bringing the show to the area. He says that the speedway is a great space to help make this show happen.

“Fulton speedway is the perfect epicenter to have Monster Trucks. The huge infield, the long straightaway … it’s a huge track and there’s going be a lot of destruction,” he says.

General admission tickets are $25. Kids ages 3 to 12 are just $10 and kids ages 2 and younger are free. Fans are also invited to come early to enjoy the Fun Zone Track party for just $5 per person.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and Monster Trucks will fire up their engines at 7 p.m. each night. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit FultonSpeedway.com.