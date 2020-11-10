Renovations Complete For YMCA Northside Women’s Wellness Center

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The YMCA of Central New York has completed its renovations on an all new women’s wellness center. The new facility is in partnership with several community organizations and businesses.

The Northside Women’s Wellness Center is located in a renovated ground floor space at the corner of Butternut Street and North McBridge Street. Women from all socio-economic backgrounds, ages and ethnicities can pursue wellness and it’s a result of a grass roots collaboration of community partners that worked to identify the specific needs of the Northside neighborhood.

For more information about the YMCA’s new Northside Women’s Wellness Center, visit YCNY.org/NorthsideWWC.

https://ycny.org/northsidewwc

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected