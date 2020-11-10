Renovations Complete For YMCA Northside Women’s Wellness Center

The YMCA of Central New York has completed its renovations on an all new women’s wellness center. The new facility is in partnership with several community organizations and businesses.

The Northside Women’s Wellness Center is located in a renovated ground floor space at the corner of Butternut Street and North McBridge Street. Women from all socio-economic backgrounds, ages and ethnicities can pursue wellness and it’s a result of a grass roots collaboration of community partners that worked to identify the specific needs of the Northside neighborhood.

For more information about the YMCA’s new Northside Women’s Wellness Center, visit YCNY.org/NorthsideWWC.