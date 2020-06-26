Renovations & Reopening: It’s A Busy Time At Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre

Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre has been closed since March due to COVID-19.

“The theatre is dark and empty and that’s not the way we like it” says Executive Director Mike Intaglietta.

But during this time, a previously scheduled renovation project is still happening. The old familiar marquee outside the theatre is being replaced and work is happening inside as well.

“We have the plan to remove all of the seats in the auditorium” adds Intaglietta. “We’ll have them replaced with contemporary comfort seating that still looks like the original and has the decorative ends standards and the arm rests that have been there since 1928.”

The old seats will be sold along with other items, including the letters from the old marquee, to help raise money for the Landmark.

Currently, the first scheduled event at the theatre will be Trolls Live this November. Broadway In Syracuse begins its season in February, and Intaglietta says other events have inquired about booking in 2021.

Click here to learn more about all of this, or to make a donation to the Landmark Theatre.