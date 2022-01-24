“Rent” 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour at the Landmark Theatre

Enjoy a final season of love with the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of the hit musical “Rent” at the Landmark Theatre.

For over two decades, Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pultizer Prize-winning musical has inspired audiences to choose love over fear and live life with no regrets. The performance is only in Syracuse for two nights on Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 25th.

You can get tickets at the door or right now by visiting BroadwayInSyracuse.com. All COVID-19 protocols at the Landmark Theatre must be followed by all those attending.