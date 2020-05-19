Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Rep. John Katko Talks COVID-19 & Virtual Town Hall

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

For the second time, NewsChannel 9 is giving viewers to a chance to learn more about COVID-19 and our nation’s response to it.

A Congressional Virtual Town Hall will air May 19th, and is scheduled to include:

  • U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21)
  • U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22)
  • U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23)
  • U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24)

The town hall will begin with the latest developments and information about COVID-19, and then viewer questions will be directed to the Representatives.

“I think it’s just important to show number one, unity amongst the Republican and Democrats” says Rep. Katko. “We’ve largely been able to do that throughout this crisis. And on top of that, to get more information to people the better and I think people are starving for information on this and so the more we can give them and the more they can see what their national leaders are doing for them and what they’re thinking about, I think it gives people a sense of comfort to some extent.”

The COVID-19 Congressional Virtual Town Hall is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. From 7-8 p.m. the town hall will air on both NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com. From 8-8:30 p.m. the town hall will only be available on LocalSYR.com.

The Town Hall will also air on numerous Nexstar Broadcasting stations throughout New York State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected