Rep. John Katko Talks COVID-19 & Virtual Town Hall

For the second time, NewsChannel 9 is giving viewers to a chance to learn more about COVID-19 and our nation’s response to it.

A Congressional Virtual Town Hall will air May 19th, and is scheduled to include:

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21)

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22)

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23)

U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24)

The town hall will begin with the latest developments and information about COVID-19, and then viewer questions will be directed to the Representatives.

“I think it’s just important to show number one, unity amongst the Republican and Democrats” says Rep. Katko. “We’ve largely been able to do that throughout this crisis. And on top of that, to get more information to people the better and I think people are starving for information on this and so the more we can give them and the more they can see what their national leaders are doing for them and what they’re thinking about, I think it gives people a sense of comfort to some extent.”

The COVID-19 Congressional Virtual Town Hall is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. From 7-8 p.m. the town hall will air on both NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com. From 8-8:30 p.m. the town hall will only be available on LocalSYR.com.

The Town Hall will also air on numerous Nexstar Broadcasting stations throughout New York State.