Rescue Mission and Salt City Market Come Together To Create Ambassador Workforce Program

The Salt city Market and the Rescue Mission have come together to create an Ambassador Workforce Program. The program was created with a mission to make an impact for both the ambassadors and the customers they see each day.

Rescue Mission Chief Development Officer Victoria Shires says that the unique partnership is a way to provide employment and enhance the customer experience too. Ambassadors, wearing gold t-shirts, are meant to stand out, Market Manager Adam Sudmann says. They’re also meant to show others in the area that opportunities are out there.

There are 12 ambassadors in the program and both the Rescue Mission and The Salt City Market hope to recruit more people and potentially include other organizations over time.

To learn more about the Ambassador Workforce Program visit TheRescueMissionAlliance.org. You can also visit SaltCityMarket.com to learn more as well.