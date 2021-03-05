Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg Tackling the “4x4x48 Challenge”

CEO of the Rescue Mission, Dan Sieburg isn’t one to slack off, even on his birthday.

Inspired by former Navy Seal David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge Sieburg is taking on the challenge during his birthday weekend to raise money for the Rescue Mission. Sieburg will be running 48 miles in four-mile chunks over the course of 48 hours.

While the past year has been tough on the Rescue Mission, they have needed to be creative with ways to raise money. Sieburg is currently underway with his challenge he says he hopes to $44,000 – $50,000 for the Rescue Mission.

