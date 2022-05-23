On May 19th, after nearly two years of being closed, the Rescue Mission reopened its Community Clothing Center formerly referred to as the Outreach Store. The clothing center is located on the Rescue Mission campus at 200 Gifford St. in Syracuse.

CEO Dan Sieburg says the store offers clothing for men, women and children as well as shoes, hygiene products and basic household items too. Additionally, this program serves as a bridge to connect individuals from the community to additional resources. he adds.

The center will be open from May 19th until June 14th, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The center will open with fulltime hours starting June 15th. Individuals are invited to shop Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the work of The Rescue Mission and how you can help, visit RescueMissionAlliance.org. For those interested in volunteer opportunities, contact Braden Miles at 315-701-3109 or email Braden.Miles@rmsyr.org.