Rescue Mission To Serve and Deliver Meals On Thanksgiving Day

Armed with more than than 1000 pounds of cooked turkey and 250 pies, one local organization is on a “mission” to serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to those in need.

Preparations are underway for the Rescue Mission to serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and a midday holiday meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Free tickets for the meal will be distributed on Thanksgiving day at the Alice C. Barber Day Center and Kiesewetter Emergency Shelter, located at 122 Dickerson Street in Syracuse.

The Rescue Mission served more than 240,000 meals over the last year in Syracuse, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing breakfast, lunch and dinner every day to men, women and children at risk of going hungry. Once again, they’ll continue the tradition for the holiday in hopes that everyone can share in the spirit of the Thanksgiving and have food on the table to eat.

To learn more about the work of the Rescue Mission and how they’re helping the community visit them online at RescueMissionalliance.org.