“Rescuing Rumba” A Tale About Dog Rescue and Forever Friendship

When a New York City couple discovers a homeless dog while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, they suddenly find themselves determined to help her. Their rescue efforts bring Rumba all the way to New York and to a furever home that no one was expecting.

Megan Rose is the woman behind the true story and she’s penned her rescue adventure in a new children’s book. Together with Central New York Native and Illustrator Carolynn Lemke, Rumba’s story has come to life in story form.

The two, who know each other professionally came together to bring the story to life as a way to teach others about the importance of kindness, animal rescue and helping those who can’t help themselves, Carolynn says.

What began as an unexpected rescue effort is now a story for many to read and Megan hopes that people take away the importance of kindness for both humans and animals.

Rescuing Rumba is available where all major books are sold and you can learn more about Rumba on Instagram. Also, check out Megan’s Blog Gals Best Friend and find Carolynn online at NobleFriendsShop.com.