Restaurant Week Returns At Turning Stone Resort Casino

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy some good food at great prices during Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Restaurant Week.  

It is currently underway and guests can enjoy a three-course dinner at various restaurants for $45 or less.  The deals are good for Wildflowers and TS Steakhouse, two of Upstate New York’s Forbes Four-Star rated restaurants.  At Pino Bianco and Peach Blossom, you can enjoy an evening for $30 and at the Upstate Tavern for $25. 

Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, February 7th, excluding Saturdays.  To make reservations and get more information you can visit TSRestaurantWeek.com or call them 800-771-7711.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected