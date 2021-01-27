Restaurant Week Returns At Turning Stone Resort Casino

Enjoy some good food at great prices during Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Restaurant Week.

It is currently underway and guests can enjoy a three-course dinner at various restaurants for $45 or less. The deals are good for Wildflowers and TS Steakhouse, two of Upstate New York’s Forbes Four-Star rated restaurants. At Pino Bianco and Peach Blossom, you can enjoy an evening for $30 and at the Upstate Tavern for $25.

Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, February 7th, excluding Saturdays. To make reservations and get more information you can visit TSRestaurantWeek.com or call them 800-771-7711.