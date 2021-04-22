Rethinking Anxiety and Depression, One Local Author Shares Her Story

Monica Gullotta believes Anxiety and Depression are actually “Messengers working for (your) highest good.” Instead of vilifying them and seeing them in a totally negative light, Gullotta believes we should listen to what our anxiety and depression are telling us about what’s really at the root of our life challenges.

Monica has a master’s degree specializing in counseling. Her new book is called “Rethinking Anxiety and Depression: Two Important Messengers.” Gullotta says the book will help readers have a more positive view of themselves and a new outlook on life as they develop the tools needed to rethink anxiety and depression from a totally new perspective.

Gullotta has worked with Central New Yorkers through the Upstate Group for Panic, Anxiety and Depression and the Ray of Hope Wellness Center. “Rethinking Anxiety and Depression” is her second book. It came out early last year and is available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.com.

You can learn more about Monica Gullotta and contact her through her website, MonicasHelp.com.