Retrain The Brain: CNY Author’s New Book Helps Those With Parkinson’s

Author and Physical Therapist Karl Sterling is on a mission to help those with movement disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease.

In his second book, Parkinson’s Empowerment Training: The Next Steps Towards Improving Movement, Memory and Cognition, Sterling goes in depth with guidelines on how a person with Parkinson’s can manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.

“We’re taking this, let’s say concepts and training techniques mainly focusing on the brain and the central nervous system, we’re taking them to a deeper and next level” says Sterling. “None of this rocket science, but what’s really cool is we know we can retrain the brain. We can help people to move better. It doesn’t matter who it is. Person with Parkinson’s. Person with compromised balance, anything, anyone, because we all have nervous systems and a brain. So, we go deep, but very succinctly, into exactly how to retrain the brain, how it works, how the whole process happens, and then dozens and dozens of techniques to improve multi-tasking, skills, dual tasking skills, move better, walk better, feel better, reduce fall risk.”

Sterling is set to release his new book on Friday, October 29. You’ll find it at booksellers and online on Amazon. To learn more about it, visit ThePDBook.com