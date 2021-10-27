Reuse Old Halloween Pumpkins and Save The Songbirds

Have a little fun with your pumpkins this season and save the songbirds in the process!

Matt Kosty, with Wild Birds Unlimited, wants you to know that your Halloween pumpkin can be used as a bird feeder once you are done with it on November 1st. All you need is a pumpkin, two skewers, string, and some birdseed.

Cut the pumpkin in half, stick both skewers into the halved pumpkin in a crisscross pattern, fill the pumpkin with birdseed, and tie the pumpkin somewhere high up. It’s easy, fun, and good for the environment.

To learn more you can visit Wild Birds Unlimited at their two locations in Central New York, one in Fayetteville and one in Camillus or you can visit them online at Fayetteville.WBU.com or Camillus.WBU.com.