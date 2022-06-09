The REV Theatre now welcoming a new and heartwarming show about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Based upon the classic film, “Catch Me If You Can” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The REVs’ adaptation takes a musical twist.

The musical follows the story of Frank Abagnale Jr. played by Ian Ward, and is said to be a story for “everyone.” The story follows a young boy who leaves a troubled home in search of himself, and ends up finding love and friends along the way.

“For me to be able to play such an iconic character and follow in the footsteps of an actor I love so much, Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s been an absolute pleasure.” Ward says.

Some differences between the on-screen and musical adaptation of “Catch Me If You Can,” span from general themes that are able to be explored more, to a “tremendous” score and “dazzling” choreography.

“Catch Me If You Can” will be playing from June 8th to June 28th at The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse at Emerson Park in Auburn. For more information and to purchase tickets go to TheRevTheatre.com or call 315-255-1785.