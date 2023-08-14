(WSYR-TV) — The music of Carole King has helped tell the story of American life for more than 50 years. It’s telling the story of her fascinating life right now in “Beautiful,” the current production at the REV Theatre company in Auburn. Maggie Kuntz plays the lead role of the legendary singer/songwriter in the show.

The REV Theatre Company presents “Beautiful” at the historic Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park in Auburn.

The show continues through Aug. 29. Some shows are already sold out, so get your tickets soon through the box office or online at therevtheatre.com.