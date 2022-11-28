(WSYR-TV) — Chronic back pain can be devastating, and the worst part is wondering if it will ever end. If you know that story too well, Dr. Richard kim may have an answer for you. Dr. Kim uses stem cells to help fight back pain and arthritis at his office in Skaneateles.

His practice in Skaneateles focuses on stem cell regrowth for various injuries but he does a large amount with back injuries.

Dr. Richard Kim stresses that back pain can be solved without surgery or medication, and its solution can change the quality of people’s lives.

Get in touch with Richard Kim Medicine by calling 518-871-9900. You can also email Taylor@RichardKimMedicine.com or search RichardKimMedicine.com.