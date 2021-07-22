Cyclists, runners and walkers are once again invited to Ride and Run For The Rescue Mission.

The annual event was created to raise critical funds to help end hunger in the Central New York community and now more than ever organizers say the need is great. It’s also their largest fundraiser, with proceeds from the event helping the mission provide more than 70,000 meals to the community.

Participants are invited to choose from a wide range of bike rides that span two to 62 miles. Walkers and runners are also encouraged to participate in the 5K. Raffles, breakfast and lunch will be provided to participants but more importantly, the event will help provide meals to families at risk of hunger.

Ride and Run For The Rescue Mission is happening on Saturday July 31st at Long Branch Park. To register and learn more visit, RideandRun.org.

