(WSYR-TV) — Rev that engine! Who doesn’t love riding for a good cause? Get your motorcycle ready, because Clear Path For Veterans is offering a chance to do just that.

Clear Path is holding their 10th annual Ride For Clear Path fundraiser event honoring past and present vets. Executive Director Alexander Behm shares more about the annual event.

The 10th Annual Ride For Clear Path is set for Sunday, Sept. 25. Registration will be at Clear Path For Vets at 1223 Salt Springs Road in Chittenango. The event is being hosted in partnership with the Southern Hills Posse Motorcycle Club.

All proceeds raised from the Ride for Clear Path will directly support Clear Path’s complimentary programs and services for veterans, military members, and their families.

The ride begins at 11:30 a.m. and a lunch provided by Clear Path’s Culinary Team will follow. Registration is $20 before Sept. 19 and $30 after. Drawing for the annual Southern Hills Posse 2022 Harley Davidson Street Bob or Honda Pioneer Side-by-Side ATV will take place at the close of the event.

For more information and to register, visit ClearPath4Vets.com.